Editorial: Be wary of water as housing reopens

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When is an “all clear” far from an all-clear? The answer: When it relates to the safety of water that’s been fuel-contaminated since November by the Navy, an entity that’s lost much credibility and trust here, both within its military-family ranks and among the civilian population. Read more

When is an “all clear” far from an all-clear?

The answer: When it relates to the safety of water that’s been fuel-contaminated since November by the Navy, an entity that’s lost much credibility and trust here, both within its military-family ranks and among the civilian population.

On Tuesday, the regulatory state Department of Health (DOH) delivered what should’ve been good news after nearly three months of water crisis: It declared the water in Zone I1 of the Navy’s Red Hill water system safe to use, including for drinking. That zone serving Red Hill Army housing affects just 135 homes and Red Hill Elementary School, but it was a milestone first step for the DOH to lift a small part of its do-not-drink water advisory that also covers 18 bigger zones affected by the Navy water shaft contaminated by jet fuel.

The Zone I1 announcement, though, did little to dispel widespread skepticism and suspicion over water safety — despite flushing and testing of the water system there, overseen by the Interagency Drinking Water System Team, which comprises officials from the DOH, military and the Environmental Protection Agency.

One major, valid concern is the small sampling size that led to the clearance: Only about 10% of the Zone I1 water users was sampled. The DOH on Monday said the 10% “representative sampling” taken from throughout the zone translates to a “99% confidence level” that the water is safe. But some military families slated to return remain worried — justifiably, given the Navy’s woeful track record on transparency and truthfulness since at least November, when the fuel-contamination problem emerged in foul smells, oily tap water and reports of scores of people getting sick.

“We understand that many are wary, and we will continue to investigate complaints and hold the Navy accountable to provide safe drinking water,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “DOH will act methodically, based on science, and in a manner that is protective of public health as we evaluate the remaining Navy water system zones.”

DOH vowed that long-term monitoring of “cleared” zones will continue over the next two years: In the first three months of return, 5% will have their water tested for contamination, with 10% of homes to be tested every six months.

That seems too low a bar, in a too-wide time horizon. For starters, more sites in this first zone should be water- tested within a month, to prove that flushing processes have indeed ensured clean water. And of course, DOH must be quick to follow up on concerns that come in at 808-586-4258, or via email at sdwb@doh.hawaii.gov.

For its part, the Army told Hawaii News Now that it is “very confident that water is safe and clean for our residents” at Zone I1 — and on Thursday, will stop covering food and hotel costs for Red Hill Housing residents. Problems can be directed to the Task Force Ohana Hotline at 808-620-7938 or 808-620-7951.

“While this announcement is a step forward in the state’s emergency response, we have a long way to go,” Gov. David Ige said Monday. “Families remain displaced. Keiki are having their learning disrupted. Businesses remain closed. And we must not forget that this disaster shouldn’t have happened in the first place.”

To that last, very crucial point: The public needs to see details of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Command’s report about the Red Hill fuel tank spills on May 6 and Nov. 20, and the true scope of the water contamination. Facing criticism in late January, the Navy promised to release the Jan. 14 report to the public — but has not yet done so.

And in a forceful move last week, three of Hawaii’s four congressional delegates are bringing necessary political pressure to bear, introducing bills in the U.S. Senate and House to defuel and decommission the 80-year-old tanks, which sit just 100 feet above Oahu aquifers. That solution is the only right one for the health and safety of all here. That has become painfully clear — after seeing the last three months of dire consequences from this contamination crisis, fueled by the military’s inability to live up to its promise to protect our precious water.