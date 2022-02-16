comscore Bills limiting Hawaii governor’s emergency powers advancing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bills limiting Hawaii governor’s emergency powers advancing

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

Bills moving through the Legislature would limit the governor’s emergency proclamation powers, two years after Gov. David Ige began issuing COVID-19 proclamations. Read more

Mauna Kea telescope to be decommissioned by year's end

