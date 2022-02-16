comscore Court rejects bid to delay approval hearing for wood-burning power plant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Court rejects bid to delay approval hearing for wood-burning power plant

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.
  • COURTESY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY / 2019 The Honua Ola Bio- energy plant on Hawaii island would produce 21.5 megawatts of electricity. The plant formerly burned sugar cane waste material and coal.

    The Honua Ola Bio- energy plant on Hawaii island would produce 21.5 megawatts of electricity. The plant formerly burned sugar cane waste material and coal.

The Hawaii Supreme Court has rejected an “outlandish” effort to delay a state agency from considering approval of a long- stalled and controversial renewable-­energy project on Hawaii island. Read more

