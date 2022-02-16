Kokua Line: Do ‘couch potatoes’ get worse COVID-19?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: With the news about obesity being a big risk factor for severe COVID-19, I’m wondering how many people who died in Hawaii had that risk factor. Also, what about being a “couch potato,” even if not very overweight? I worry about friends who used to be more active before all this. Now they don’t want to go out “because of COVID,” even if it’s a safe activity, like walking outdoors.

Answer: We asked the state Department of Health on Feb. 9 how many of the people who have died in Hawaii of COVID-19 were overweight or obese, but did not receive a response by deadline. Being overweight or obese is well documented as an underlying condition that makes it more likely the person will get very sick if infected with COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We do know that underlying conditions were present in 96% of Hawaii COVID-19 deaths most recently analyzed by DOH, but the mortality summary doesn’t specify the conditions. Of 1,200 Hawaii deaths through Feb. 9, 1,096 involved people with one or more underlying conditions, 44 had no underlying conditions and 60 were excluded because their medical histories had not been assessed. So, of the 1,140 deaths assessed, 96% had underlying conditions and 4% did not, according to the summary. We’ll follow up again with the Health Department seeking details about the underlying conditions.

As for your second question, yes, physical inactivity alone, apart from being overweight or obese, raises the risks if the person becomes infected, according to the CDC, which has a list at 808ne.ws/risk of some underlying conditions that make COVID-19 worse. Being a “couch potato” is on the list, although not in those words.

“People who do little or no physical activity, or exercise, are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 than those who are physically active. Being physically active (or exercising regularly) is important to being healthy,” the CDC says, listing physical inactivity among other risky underlying conditions such as cancer; chronic kidney, liver and lung diseases; diabetes; heart conditions; and numerous others, including, as discussed, being overweight or obese.

People with any of the underlying conditions should stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, follow preventive measures and seek treatment right away if infected, even if initial symptoms are mild, the CDC says. Some treatments must be started within the first few days to be effective.

Q: Regarding buying a stun gun in Honolulu, is the permit application by the vendor or by the person who wants to buy the Taser?

A: The vendor, who must apply to the Honolulu County government for a business license to sell electric guns.

Q: Was the tax break for PUA income extended?

A: No, the federal income tax break available for unemployment compensation received in 2020, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, was not extended.

Q: Will you list locations and hours for AARP Tax-Aide this year?

A: No. The website www.taxaidehi.org says that “sites and days/hours are subject to change at any time due to COVID-19 impacts to staffing or site availability,” so it’s best to check the website for current information.

Mahalo

Monday afternoon around 4:12 p.m. at the corner of Cooke Street and Kapiolani Boulevard, a dog darted into the street in traffic. Mahalo to the guy in a white truck who stopped and carried the dog to safety. Auwe to the owner, who didn’t seem to care as she just casually walked to the place to retrieve the dog. If I was her, I would have been running. Plus, where was the dog leash? — A.O.

