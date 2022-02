Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Telcom has announced the promotion of two company veterans:

>> Ryan Miyamoto has been promoted to director of Product, Pricing & Bid Management. He is a 22-year company veteran. He previously served as senior manager of Advance IP Networks.

>> Filifotu Vaai has been promoted to executive director of Consumer Product & Sales. She previously served as director of Product Strategy. Prior to that, she served as marketing director for Bluesky Group.

The Nature Conservancy has announced that Alison Cohan has been selected as Hawaii terrestrial director, transitioning her role as Maui Nui terrestrial director. Cohan began her career in marine research and conservation before transitioning to TNC’s Maui forest program as field representative in 2007. She became Maui Nui terrestrial director in 2015. She currently serves as a commissioner on the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Natural Areas Reserves Commission and as a Haleakala Conservancy Board member.

