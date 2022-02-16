comscore Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team ranked No. 10 in preseason poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team ranked No. 10 in preseason poll

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

The Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team was pegged at N0. in Tuesday’s 2022 AVCA collegiate beach volleyball preseason poll. Defending NCAA Champion USC is the preseason favorite. Read more

