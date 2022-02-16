Hawaii Grown Report: Baseball, men’s, women’s basketball, softball, tennis, men’s volleyball, wrestling
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:22 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY BRAEDEN MCNALLY
There are 14 players from Hawaii high schools on the St. Martin’s (Wash.) baseball roster. Top row: D.J. Akiyama (Aiea 2021), Aaron Renaud (Saint Louis 2017), Justice Yamashita (Maryknoll 2019), Ryne Oshiro (Moanalua 2017), Bryant Nakagawa (Maui 2017), Zach Alcos (St. Francis 2018), Chaysen Dulatre (Maryknoll 2017) and Cody Isa (Moanalua 2018). Bottom row: Michael Yamaguchi (‘Iolani 2019), Hunter Sasaki (Leilehua 2021), Jonathan Shimabukuro (Kamehameha 2019), Alohi Arecchi (Damien 2021), Ty Matsunami (Aiea 2018) and Ryan Ancheta (Mililani 2018).