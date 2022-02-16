Hawaii Grown Report: Baseball, men’s, women’s basketball, softball, tennis, men’s volleyball, wrestling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Ryne Oshiro, Moanalua ’17: The St. Martin’s (Wash) senior shortstop finished 4-for-8 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in a doubleheader split against Pacific Lutheran on Saturday.

>> Michael Yamaguchi, ‘Iolani ’20: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) sophomore hit a grand slam in a 15-3 win over Pacific Lutheran on Saturday.

>> Aaron Renaud, Saint Louis ’17: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) first baseman finished 3-for-6 with two walks, a homer and three RBIs in the doubleheader against the Lutes.

>> Bryant Nakagawa, Maui ’17: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) senior catcher started the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader and went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.

>> Jonathan Shimabukuro, Kamehameha ’19: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) sophomore outfielder hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

>> Cody Isa, Moanalua ’18: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) senior second baseman was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in the 8-5 loss to Pacific Lutheran on Saturday.

>> Tyler Quinn, Maryknoll ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) junior infielder started all three Boxers wins in a four-game series against Eastern Oregon over the weekend and hit .444 (4-for-9) with four walks, a triple, a homer, six runs scored and three RBIs.

>> Ty Yukumoto, Leilehua ’21: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman infielder played in all four games against Eastern Oregon and went 6-for-13 with a triple, five runs scored and four RBIs.

>> Robert Drayer, Baldwin ’18: The Pacific (Ore.) senior played in two wins over Eastern Oregon and went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer, three walks and two RBIs.

>> Cayden Okada, Mid-Pacific ’21: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman left-hander started the final game of the Eastern Oregon series and earned the win, allowing two runs on six hits in five innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Cole Arceneaux, Punahou ’18: The Adams State junior guard made all three of his 3-point attempts and tallied nine points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal before fouling out of a 101-96 double-overtime victory over Westminster (Utah) on Saturday.

>> Jake Holtz, Damien ’20: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore wing came off the bench to post a double-double with 14 points and a season-high 10 rebounds in 22 minutes of an 81-69 victory over Puget Sound on Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Bella Cravens, Maryknoll ’18: The Nebraska junior forward had seven points and six rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench of a 72-55 upset of No. 5 Indiana on Monday.

>> Kizzah Maltezo, Honokaa ’16: The Central Washington senior guard finished with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in a 74-72 loss to No. 8 Western Washington on Saturday.

>> Tori Maeda, ‘Iolani ’19: The Central Washington sophomore guard finished with five points, four rebounds and four assists against Western Washington.

>> Camy Aguinaldo, ‘Iolani ’17: The Pacific (Ore.) senior guard scored 21 points and added seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in a 62-50 win over Lewis & Clark on Saturday to push the Boxers’ record in Northwest Conference play to 10-3.

>> Brilie Kovaloff, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) junior guard finished with 11 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist against the Pioneers.

>> Jo Huntimer, ‘Iolani ‘21: The Air Force freshman guard had a game-high six assists to go along with three points and four rebounds in a 72-57 loss to New Mexico last Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ’17: The Oklahoma senior opened her season with a grand slam in a 14-0 win over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday and hit .417 (5-for-12) with a homer, two walks, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs in leading the Sooners to a 4-0 record in the Mark Campbell Invitational over the weekend in Irvine, Calif. Alo has 90 career home runs and needs six more to set the NCAA Division I record.

>> Alesia Ranches, Campbell ’19: The Iowa State junior shortstop hit .267 with a double, two homers, four runs scored and a team-leading eight RBIs to help the Cyclones finish 4-1 in the Doc Halverson UNI Dome Tournament in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

>> Kenna Higa, Roosevelt ’21: The Norfolk State freshman third baseman homered in her collegiate debut and hit .308 (4-for-13) with four runs scored and three RBIs to help the Spartans finish 3-2 at the Norfolk State-Hampton Classic over the weekend in Norfolk, Va.

>> Marissa Nishihara, Mid-Pacific ’20: The Saint Mary’s (Calif.) sophomore outfielder had three of the Gaels’ six hits and ended a scoreless tie with an RBI triple in the eighth inning and scored the eventual game-winning run in a 2-1 win over Montana on Thursday to open the season. Nishihara started all five games to open the season and hit a team-best .412 (7-for-17) with two runs scored.

>> Keila Kamoku, Kamehameha ’21: The Ole Miss freshman second baseman went 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 10-1 win over Dixie State on Thursday in her collegiate debut.

>> Gigi Araki, Leilehua ’20: The UC Riverside sophomore catcher hit a three-run double during a seven-run sixth inning to help the Highlanders come from behind and defeat Pacific 8-3 on Sunday.

MEN’S TENNIS

>> Phuc Huynh, ‘Iolani ’18: The San Francisco junior came back from losing the first set 6-0 to win in three at No. 3 singles in a 4-2 win over Sacramento State on Saturday.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ’18: The UC Santa Barbara junior outside hitter hit .304 with a match-high 21 kills, three aces, four digs and three assists in a five-set win over Grand Canyon on Friday. The sixth-ranked Gauchos won another five-setter over the 10th-ranked Lopes on Saturday, with Wilcox finishing with 19 kills, five digs, three block assists and an ace.

>> Kupono Browne, ‘Iolani ’20: The Brigham Young sophomore outside hitter hit .208 with 11 kills, four digs and three block assists in a five-set loss to UC San Diego on Friday.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Kelani Corbett, Leilehua ’19: The Lyon College junior won three matches before finishing in second place at 191 pounds at the Bearcat Open on Saturday.

>> Rebekah Garcia, Moanalua ’18: The Lyon College senior won three matches before losing in the semifinals at 130 pounds in the Bearcat Open.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.