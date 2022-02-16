comscore Mililani safety Makana Meyer to join Warriors football team in 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mililani safety Makana Meyer to join Warriors football team in 2023

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

A well-regarded safety is in the University of Hawaii football team’s future. Makana Meyer, a Mililani senior, has accepted a 2023 scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors. Read more

