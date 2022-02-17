comscore Column: A fee on sugary beverages would encourage better choices | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: A fee on sugary beverages would encourage better choices

  • By Sheila Mendez
  • Today
  • Updated 6:52 p.m.
  • Sheila Mendez is a pre-nursing student at Kapiolani Community College pursuing a degree in microbiology.

    Sheila Mendez is a pre-nursing student at Kapiolani Community College pursuing a degree in microbiology.

I am currently a pre-nursing major at Kapiolani Community College (KCC) and pursuing a degree in Natural Science, specifically microbiology. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: COVID survivors have a rough time

Scroll Up