comscore Column: Give sex-trafficking survivors the ability to leave the trade | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Give sex-trafficking survivors the ability to leave the trade

  • By Victoria Roland
  • Today
  • Updated 6:49 p.m.
  • Victoria Roland is a lived-experience expert in the sex trade, working with nonprofit agencies serving marginalized communities and fighting sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

    Victoria Roland is a lived-experience expert in the sex trade, working with nonprofit agencies serving marginalized communities and fighting sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

I have spent the last five years serving sex-trafficking survivors on Oahu, and I have lost count of the number of survivors who said they have no choice to leave the sex trade. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: COVID survivors have a rough time

Scroll Up