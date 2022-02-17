Off the News: Creativity thrives as COVID wanes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After two years of pandemic gloom, it is a relief to be able to celebrate the pursuit of creativity. Hawai‘i Triennial 2022 — “Pacific Century — E Ho‘omau no Moananuiakea” — opens an 11-week run Friday at seven Honolulu venues. Art installations and educational events will be held at art museums, but also at less likely spots, such as Foster Botanical Gardens. Our worlds narrowed thanks to COVID-19; events like this help them expand again.

For a full schedule go to hawaiicontemporary.org.

Mulling the option of water cremation

Alkaline hydrolysis is a way of dispensing with earthly remains, an alternative to burial or cremation. The method is legal in 21 states — bills pending before the Legislature would allow it in Hawaii. It uses water, alkaline chemicals and heat (but not fire) to accelerate natural decomposition, leaving behind sterile bones and recyclable water.

Proponents say it is eco-friendly, and in line with an ancient Hawaiian practice of steaming bodies in an imu to leave only bones. A bit dark for casual conversation, perhaps, but it’s a fascinating concept worth learning more about.