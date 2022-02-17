comscore Off the News: Creativity thrives as COVID wanes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Creativity thrives as COVID wanes

  Today
  Updated 7:36 p.m.

After two years of pandemic gloom, it is a relief to be able to celebrate the pursuit of creativity. Hawai‘i Triennial 2022 — “Pacific Century — E Ho‘omau no Moananuiakea” — opens an 11-week run Friday at seven Honolulu venues. Art installations and educational events will be held at art museums, but also at less likely spots, such as Foster Botanical Gardens. Our worlds narrowed thanks to COVID-19; events like this help them expand again. Read more

Off the News: COVID survivors have a rough time

