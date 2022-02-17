comscore Bills on transparency pass, others focused on state Auditor die | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bills on transparency pass, others focused on state Auditor die

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.

A joint House committee essentially killed two bills aimed at restricting the independence of state Auditor Les Kondo and passed others on Wednesday that would clamp down on gifts to state legislators and better ensure government transparency as the state Capitol continues to reel after two former legislators pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal corruption charges. Read more

Previous Story
34-year-old man charged with murder of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara in Waipahu

Scroll Up