comscore Condominium owners request more time from City Council to comply with fire safety codes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Condominium owners request more time from City Council to comply with fire safety codes

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.

Condominium owners are asking for more time and more oversight from the Hono­lulu City Council to comply with a law that requires them to install fire sprinklers or pass a life-safety evaluation test. Read more

Previous Story
34-year-old man charged with murder of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara in Waipahu

Scroll Up