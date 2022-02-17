comscore Donation drive to aid Tonga set for Monday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Donation drive to aid Tonga set for Monday

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

When Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai erupted, a massive mushroom cloud of ash and debris spewed out across the islands of Tonga, and thick layer of ash still covers the land, preventing residents from returning to their sustainable lifestyle of farming. Read more

