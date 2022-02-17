Killing in front of Kapolei police station sparks outrage
- By Rosemarie Bernardo and Peter Boylan rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:59 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A 48-year-old woman was beaten to death with a tree trunk in front of the Kapolei Police Station on Kamokila Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree