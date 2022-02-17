comscore Killing in front of Kapolei police station sparks outrage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Killing in front of Kapolei police station sparks outrage

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo and Peter Boylan rbernardo@staradvertiser.com pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A 48-year-old woman was beaten to death with a tree trunk in front of the Kapolei Police Station on Kamokila Boulevard on Tuesday night.

A schizophrenic man with a lengthy arrest record allegedly beat a 48-year-old woman to death with a tree trunk in front of the Kapolei police station Tuesday evening, shortly after he was released pending investigation for attacking a police officer. Read more

