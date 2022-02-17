comscore Kokua Line: After waiver, can I renew license without tests? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: After waiver, can I renew license without tests?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

Question: My Hawaii driver’s license expired Nov. 1, 2020, which was during the COVID-19 emergency period when the governor waived expiration. However, I was unable to renew my license before the waiver ended on Nov. 30, 2021. Am I going to have to start over and take the written test and road test to get a license? Read more

