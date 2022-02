Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Girl Scouts of Hawaii has announced its 2022 most distinguished local leaders through its annual Women of Distinction event. The three will be honored at the 2022 Women of Distinction Dinner on March 11:

>> Elisia Flores is vice chair and chief executive officer of L&L Franchise, Inc. managing the direction of 200 restaurants across the U.S. and Japan. Prior to her current roles, she held various positions at General Electric, working her way up to the senior finance manager responsible for the West region of GE-Power Generation Services.

>> Bettina Mehnert is president and chief executive officer of AHL. She has been honored with numerous awards and was named a Fellow in the American Institute of Architecture. Most recently, Mehnert served on a United Nations Global Compact panel of Hawaii’s thought leaders on “Regenerative Global Futures” during the UN’s annual general assembly.

>> Lauren S. Nahme is the vice-­president for Strategy &Transformation at Kamehameha Schools. She also works with several community organizations including the Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation,

