Past champions Kelly Slater and John John Florence bow out at Sunset Beach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kelly Slater and John John Florence were knocked out in the Round of 32 at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Wednesday. Read more

Kelly Slater and John John Florence were knocked out in the Round of 32 at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Wednesday.

Slater was charged with an interference penalty against Florence in the overlapping heat format and both lost their heats. Slater had his second counting score wiped out and South Africa’s Matthew McGillivray advanced with a 15.67-2.50 win. Florence was edged by Jake Marshall 13.93-13.27.

Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau, Barron Mamiya and Seth Moniz were among the eight to advance to the quarterfinals. Lau next faces Caio Ibelli of Brazil and Mamiya and Moniz will meet in the quarterfinals. The other heats feature Marshall taking on Ethan Ewing and Jack Robinson against Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi.

UH swimming teams lead MPSF meet

The University of Hawaii swimming and diving teams topped the standings after the first day of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships in Monterey Park, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine won the 200 medley relays and placed second in the 800 freestyle relays to post 74 points on the meet’s opening day at East Los Angeles Community College. UC Santa Barbara is second with 70 points.

UH’s team of Anna Kotonen, Emma Frey, Anna Friedrich and Kathryn Ivanov won the women’s 200 medley relay with a time of 1:39.14. UH’s men’s team of Ian Venter, Justin Lisoway, Tim Masten and Tomer Goldfaden won the event in 1:26.80.

HPU pitcher O’Brien receives NCAA award

Hawaii Pacific University sophomore Jack O’Brien was selected the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II National Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday after throwing a perfect game.

O’Brien made his pitching debut by throwing the first perfect game in Pacific West Conference history.

HPU women hoopsters fall to Dominican

Hawaii Pacific University’s women’s basketball team fell to Dominican (Calif.) 68-47 on Wednesday at the Conlan Center in San Rafael, Calif.

The Penguins went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter and improved to 16-9 overall and 13-5 PacWest. Riley Friauf had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds for Dominican.

Tavia Rowell had a double-double for HPU (6-16, 3-12) with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Vulcans top Hawks in women’s basketball

Sara Shimizu scored 17 points to lead the Hawaii-Hilo women’s basketball team to a 71-46 win over Holy Names 71-46 on Wednesday in Oakland, Calif.

Shimizu went 5-for-6 from beyond the 3-point arc as the Vulcans improved to 12-8 overall and 9-7 in the PacWest.

Jazmine Soto had 22 points for the Hawks (0-20, 0-12).