Hawaii Prep World | Sports Seabury Hall moves on to meet Kailua in girls basketball By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:36 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Leela Waterford led three Seabury Hall players in double figures with 16 points as the Spartans knocked off Kamehameha-Hawaii 51-42 in the first round of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships in Division II on Wednesday at Kalani. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Leela Waterford led three Seabury Hall players in double figures with 16 points as the Spartans knocked off Kamehameha-Hawaii 51-42 in the first round of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships in Division II on Wednesday at Kalani. Meleani Sjostrand added 14 points and Pio Tu’ivai hit three 3-pointers and chipped in 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals for Seabury Hall (6-2), which will play No. 4 seed Kailua in tonight’s first quarterfinal at Kalani. Keanu Marie Huihui had 13 points and six steals and Sarah Schubert fell just short of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors (7-4), who have qualified for every Division II tournament since 2005. Hanalani 64, Kalaheo 17 Faith Mersburgh had 14 points, Chera-Lei Hiers added 12 and Jaenie Sniffen made all four field-goal attempts and had nine points and four rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench in the Royals’ win. Hanalani (10-4), the defending champion, will play No. 2 seed Hawaii Prep in the second game of tonight’s quarterfinal doubleheader at Waipahu. Tyra Arends had seven points and three steals to lead the Mustangs (7-9), who were 0-for-10 from the 3-point line. Sacred Hearts 71, Honokaa 35 Kalysa Ng scored 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting in 18 minutes and Dezaray Carter added 16 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Lancers (10-6) over the Dragons (2-5). Sacred Hearts advances to play No. 1 seed Damien in tonight’s second quarterfinal at Kalani. The Monarchs beat Sacred Hearts by scores of 51-38 and 62-41 in the ILH regular season. All four ILH teams in the tournament are in the quarterfinals. Honokaa’s Kristen Ragasa led all scorers with 22 points. Hawaii Baptist 53, Pearl City 30 Emi Wada scored a team-high 14 points with five assists, three steals and two rebounds without a turnover to lead the Eagles (11-7) over the Chargers (4-10). Kaitlyn Maruya and Hayley Taka added 10 points apiece for HBA, which plays Kauai in tonight’s first semifinal at Waipahu. Previous Story University of Hawaii starter Cade Halemanu wants to be better than the man in the mirror Next Story Television and radio - Feb. 17, 2022