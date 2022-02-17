Seabury Hall moves on to meet Kailua in girls basketball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Leela Waterford led three Seabury Hall players in double figures with 16 points as the Spartans knocked off Kamehameha-Hawaii 51-42 in the first round of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships in Division II on Wednesday at Kalani.

Meleani Sjostrand added 14 points and Pio Tu’ivai hit three 3-pointers and chipped in 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals for Seabury Hall (6-2), which will play No. 4 seed Kailua in tonight’s first quarterfinal at Kalani.

Keanu Marie Huihui had 13 points and six steals and Sarah Schubert fell just short of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors (7-4), who have qualified for every Division II tournament since 2005.

Hanalani 64, Kalaheo 17

Faith Mersburgh had 14 points, Chera-Lei Hiers added 12 and Jaenie Sniffen made all four field-goal attempts and had nine points and four rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench in the Royals’ win.

Hanalani (10-4), the defending champion, will play No. 2 seed Hawaii Prep in the second game of tonight’s quarterfinal doubleheader at Waipahu.

Tyra Arends had seven points and three steals to lead the Mustangs (7-9), who were 0-for-10 from the 3-point line.

Sacred Hearts 71, Honokaa 35

Kalysa Ng scored 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting in 18 minutes and Dezaray Carter added 16 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Lancers (10-6) over the Dragons (2-5).

Sacred Hearts advances to play No. 1 seed Damien in tonight’s second quarterfinal at Kalani. The Monarchs beat Sacred Hearts by scores of 51-38 and 62-41 in the ILH regular season. All four ILH teams in the tournament are in the quarterfinals.

Honokaa’s Kristen Ragasa led all scorers with 22 points.

Hawaii Baptist 53, Pearl City 30

Emi Wada scored a team-high 14 points with five assists, three steals and two rebounds without a turnover to lead the Eagles (11-7) over the Chargers (4-10).

Kaitlyn Maruya and Hayley Taka added 10 points apiece for HBA, which plays Kauai in tonight’s first semifinal at Waipahu.