Seabury Hall moves on to meet Kailua in girls basketball

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

Leela Waterford led three Seabury Hall players in double figures with 16 points as the Spartans knocked off Kamehameha-Hawaii 51-42 in the first round of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships in Division II on Wednesday at Kalani. Read more

