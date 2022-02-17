New Ala Wai Golf Center to open March 4

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With a project to bring a Topgolf facility to Ala Wai Golf Course “on pause” since 2020, Rolfing — a Hawaii Golf Hall of Famer and long-time voice for the sport locally and as an NBC/Golf Channel analyst — has continued to explore avenues to revitalize the centerpiece of Oahu’s municipal golf system.

In a first and significant step toward that mission, Rolfing initiated a public-private partnership between the City and Country of Honolulu and the Hawaii State Junior Golf Association/First Tee Hawaii to operate the rebranded Ala Wai Golf Center.

HSJGA/First Tee will run the center, which includes the refurbished driving range and adjacent short-game area and putting green, which have been closed since Dec. 1. HSJGA/First Tee will also operate the pro shop and handle merchandising and marketing along with relocating its headquarters from Kauai to Ala Wai.

Golfers will be able to work on finally solving that slice off the tee, dialing in their irons or refining their putting touch when the Ala Wai Golf Center opens on March 4.

While long-term goals remain, Rolfing turned to baseball parlance in describing the process of generating momentum in a quest to establish Ala Wai as “the home of Hawaii golf.”

“We needed to get somebody on base, so to speak, instead of just trying to hit home runs,” Rolfing said.

“I firmly believe this will be a game changer for all of golf in this state and really make this the true home of Hawaii golf.”

Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed and revenues from the center will be shared between the city and HSJGA/First Tee.

“It’s a great partnership and a great opportunity,” said Chris Noda, the new Director of Golf Operations for HSJGA/ First Tee.

“The really good part of all of this is … the monies are going to wind up benefitting the Hawaii State Junior Golf Association/First tee and it’s going to go to the keiki.”

Ala Wai previously hosted a record 220,000 rounds in a year at its peak usage. Rolfing said the course is at roughly half that number now and with green fees remaining a relative bargain, the development of the golf center is part of an initiative to “start introducing new income streams … because the diving range was highly underutilized in terms of it being an asset,” he said.

Rolfing, a member of the HSJGA Board of Directors, credited the city for being “remarkable to work with on this” and gained support for the initiative from Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“(HSJGA/First Tee) is a great organization and junior golf is really the next generation,” said Jerry Pupillo, the city’s Director of the Department of Enterprise Services, which oversees Oahu’s six municipal golf courses. “So for us to have the opportunity to work with them and for them to come in on short notice and to be willing to work with us, it’s a nice fit.

“We just feel there are some ancillary uses that maybe haven’t been taken advantage of in the past that they’re going to bring to life.”

Rolfing sees the Ala Wai Golf Center — “a multi-dimensional golf entertainment facility” — as a step toward building long-term sustainability for the course.

“Is it Topgolf? No. But are there going to be a variety of activities for everyone from young people to older people? Yes,” Rolfing said.

As the center gets up and running, Noda noted the prospect for live music and nighttime events during the summer.

The driving range has a far greener look since it closed in December. The range was re-grassed and the irrigation system repaired, according to Jordan Abe, the city’s Golf Course System Administrator. While the driving range previously packed in 40 stalls, the number for the re-opening has yet to be determined.

The putting green was also re-graded, re-grassed and expanded to close to 28,000 square feet to allow for more practice space.

“The putting green is one of the biggest I’ve ever seen,” said Noda, who brings the experience of 20 years working at Kapalua on Maui and the last two at Mauna Lani on Hawaii Island.

Another element not to be overlooked — new range balls.

“The range balls that were there wouldn’t even fly in the air,” Rolfing said. “Most of them were so worn out they dint have any dimples. It was no fun.”

Creating a more inviting environment and enhancing the experience for golfers — whether newcomers or long-time regulars — is part of the task for HSJGA/First Tee, which merged operations last year as the state’s leading junior golf organization.

A temporary modular structure is set to be installed this weekend and will house the HSJGA/First Tee, which runs programs for youths ranging in age from 5 to 17. The indoor area will allow for classroom instruction, including sessions on golf rules and First Tee’s “core values.”

“Our goal is not to create necessarily the next Tiger Woods,” said Tory Gatrell, the HSJGA/First Tee program director. “It can happen, but our motto is ‘good golfers, better people.’ We want to empower these kids to make good decisions and have good mentors and learn the values we believe golf teaches.”

Rolfing’s vision also includes Ala Wai serving as a home for the University of Hawaii golf programs and has spoken with Rainbow Warriors coach Scott Simpson and Rainbow Wahine coach Stephen Bidne about the possibilities ahead and having the Warriors and Rainbow Wahine help with staffing the center.

“This is one of the best courses in Hawaii,” Rolfing said. “The quality of some of the holes is really good out here. I think this is going to be a re-introduction to what Ala Wai is all about.”