New Ala Wai Golf Center to open March 4
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:36 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
City workers, Rolly Chan, left, Randy Vermudez, and Laurence Castillo worked on sod at the driving range.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Mark Rolfing initiated a partnership to operate the rebranded Ala Wai Golf Center, which opens March 4.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree