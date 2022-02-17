comscore Warrior football schedule set for 2022 season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Warrior football schedule set for 2022 season

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.

The University of Hawaii football team will open the 2022 season against an SEC opponent, play Michigan at the “Big House” and finish the regular season on the road against a familiar quarterback. Read more

