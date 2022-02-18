Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A spat over reopening the Capitol Today Updated 7:38 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s unusual to see a spat between legislative leaders on something so basic. But there it was on Wednesday, with House Speaker Scott Saiki announcing the reopening of the state Capitol building to the public on March 7, followed by a wait-a-minute response from Senate President Ron Kouchi. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s unusual to see a spat between legislative leaders on something so basic. But there it was on Wednesday, with House Speaker Scott Saiki announcing the reopening of the state Capitol building to the public on March 7, followed by a wait-a-minute response from Senate President Ron Kouchi. The Senate wasn’t consulted, Kouchi said, adding that he had been working it out with the comptroller. The people, meanwhile, hope the People’s House will reopen soon — and that the politicos patch things up, quickly, so to focus on doing the people’s business. Bills targeting auditor go nowhere The tug-of-war between state Auditor Les Kondo and state House leadership appears to have reached a conclusion with the death Wednesday of bills that would have required the auditor to disclose confidential “working papers” and require the following of “best auditing practices and standards.” We never really found out what a House Special Investigative Committee was investigating in two of Kondo’s audits — even after days of acerbic hearings and a trip to Circuit Court. We can only hope that it’s over now. Previous Story Letters: Instead of $100 refund, eliminate tax on food; Vacation-rental owners should follow the law; Tennis far more popular than pickleball in Hawaii