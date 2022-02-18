comscore Off the News: A spat over reopening the Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A spat over reopening the Capitol

  • Today
  • Updated 7:38 p.m.

It’s unusual to see a spat between legislative leaders on something so basic. But there it was on Wednesday, with House Speaker Scott Saiki announcing the reopening of the state Capitol building to the public on March 7, followed by a wait-a-minute response from Senate President Ron Kouchi. Read more

