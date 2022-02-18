comscore Facts of the Matter: Nature’s historic markers show effect of climate change | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter: Nature’s historic markers show effect of climate change

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018 Students at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., examine the growth rings of an ash tree felled by Dartmouth forester Kevin Evans.

Although detailed climate records exist for only 150 years or so, several Earth sensors keep records that allow us to infer past climate information. These “proxy climate data sources” substitute for actual weather instruments. Read more

