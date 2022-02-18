Hawaii businesses face challenging economic climate
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:41 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Global Village boutique owners Debbie Ah Chick-Hopkins, left, Sharrie Ah Chick and Dawn Ravelo posed for a photo Thursday at Global Village boutique in Kailua. The display fixture behind them was handcrafted by Ah Chick’s husband, John, and Charlie Ah Chick. After more than 20 years with a bricks-and-mortar location, the store will close shop and operate as an online-only business.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, sisters Debbie Ah Chick- Hopkins, right, and Dawn Ravelo — also co-owners of Global Village — click through their newly designed eCommerce website. The business is moving to operate only online.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sharrie Ah Chick, right, co-owner of Global Village boutique, walked in the nearly empty Kailua store Thursday.