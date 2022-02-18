comscore Kokua Line: What’s the COVID-19 warning for cruises? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: What’s the COVID-19 warning for cruises?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

Question: Regarding the big cruise ship that was in Hono­lulu Harbor, isn’t the CDC saying nobody should be cruising right now? Read more

Previous Story
Killing in front of Kapolei police station sparks outrage

Scroll Up