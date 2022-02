Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has hired Sonya Botelho-Chun as senior account manager of operations. Botelho-Chun has 40 years of experience in the insurance industry. Most recently, she was a commercial lines account manager at Finance Insurance Ltd.

