Hawaii News

Pay raises negotiated for Hawaii public worker union

  By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
    Liz Ho

State labor negotiators have come to terms with one of Hawaii’s larger public workforce unions on a new four-year contract that provides roughly 4% to 5% pay raises in each of the next three fiscal years. Read more

