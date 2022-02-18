Rearview Mirror: Chinatown exhibit and arches to celebrate Chinese culture
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 11:09 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021
Traditional-style gateway arches are planned to mark Chinatown. The effort is spearheaded by local businessman Eddie Flores, who was approached for the project by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. Above, an existing sign at the entrance to Chinatown.
K.J. Luke:
He founded Hawaii National Bank in 1960
Chinn Ho
He was the first Asian American director of a Big Five firm, Theo. H. Davies
Chun Quon:
His businesses included ranching, food wholesaling, logging and furniture manufacturing
Hiram Fong:
He was the first Asian American U.S. senator
Sau Ung Loo Chan:
In 1943 she became the first female lawyer of Asian ancestry in Hawaii
Tai Heong Kong Li:
In 1896 she became the first woman to practice Western medicine in Hawaii