comscore Rearview Mirror: Chinatown exhibit and arches to celebrate Chinese culture | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Chinatown exhibit and arches to celebrate Chinese culture

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021 Traditional-style gateway arches are planned to mark Chinatown. The effort is spearheaded by local businessman Eddie Flores, who was approached for the project by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. Above, an existing sign at the entrance to Chinatown.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021

    Traditional-style gateway arches are planned to mark Chinatown. The effort is spearheaded by local businessman Eddie Flores, who was approached for the project by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. Above, an existing sign at the entrance to Chinatown.

  • <strong>K.J. Luke: </strong> He founded Hawaii National Bank in 1960

    K.J. Luke:

    He founded Hawaii National Bank in 1960

  • <strong>Chinn Ho </strong> He was the first Asian American director of a Big Five firm, Theo. H. Davies

    Chinn Ho

    He was the first Asian American director of a Big Five firm, Theo. H. Davies

  • <strong>Chun Quon: </strong> His businesses included ranching, food wholesaling, logging and furniture manufacturing

    Chun Quon:

    His businesses included ranching, food wholesaling, logging and furniture manufacturing

  • <strong>Hiram Fong: </strong> He was the first Asian American U.S. senator

    Hiram Fong:

    He was the first Asian American U.S. senator

  • <strong>Sau Ung Loo Chan: </strong> In 1943 she became the first female lawyer of Asian ancestry in Hawaii

    Sau Ung Loo Chan:

    In 1943 she became the first female lawyer of Asian ancestry in Hawaii

  • <strong>Tai Heong Kong Li: </strong> In 1896 she became the first woman to practice Western medicine in Hawaii

    Tai Heong Kong Li:

    In 1896 she became the first woman to practice Western medicine in Hawaii

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Co-chairman Eddie Flores Jr. called in January. He’s leading a project to build two arches in Chinatown, at the Hotel Street side of Kekaulike Street, and the King Street side. Read more

Previous Story
Killing in front of Kapolei police station sparks outrage

Scroll Up