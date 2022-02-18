comscore Vaccine booster not required for University of Hawaii students, staff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Vaccine booster not required for University of Hawaii students, staff

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A sign on the glass door at Keller Hall at the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus reminded all of precautions against spreading COVID-19.

University of Hawaii students, faculty and staff will not be required after all to get booster shots for COVID-19, UH President David Lassner announced Thursday. Read more

