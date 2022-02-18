Vaccine booster not required for University of Hawaii students, staff
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A sign on the glass door at Keller Hall at the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus reminded all of precautions against spreading COVID-19.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree