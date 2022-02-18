Hawaii football team adds cornerback transfer from Oregon State

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A former Oregon State cornerback has accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Hawaii football team.

After lengthy prayers and consultation with family members, JoJo Forest decided to join the Rainbow Warriors this summer.

“I felt like it was God’s sign,” Forest said. “It just made me happy. I went ahead and made the decision I was going to be a Warrior.”

Forest, who is 5 feet 11 and 170 pounds, said he will compete at cornerback. Asked about his 40 time, Forest said, “I’m as fast as my receiver is.”

The Warriors are seeking to find successors to three top corners. Cortez Davis and Colby Burton completed their NCAA eligibility, and Cameron Lockridge transferred to South Alabama.

Forest was a 3-star, two-way player at Orange Lutheran High and Mater Dei High. As an OSU freshman in 2019, he played in 10 games, starting against UCLA and Hawaii. He made five tackles against the Warriors.

He opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. After not playing in the first four games in 2021, he entered the transfer portal.

“Environment change, culture change,” Forest said of his decision. “Those were the biggest things.”

Forest said he has been working with two weight-lifting trainers to gain strength. He said he keeps fit with a cardio program that includes sprints at Sand Dunes Park in Manhattan Beach, Calif. “I went there the other day, and I was worn out,” he said. “I like hitting the sand dunes. I like working in the sand dunes a lot, which is why Hawaii is even better. You have a lot of sand.”

Forest will have three years to play three seasons.

“I love the new coaching staff that came in, and what they’re trying to build, and the foundation they’ve got going on,” Forest said. “I’m on the same page as them. I want to be great and win football games, just like they do.”

In seeking a hash tag for the tweet announcing his commitment, Forest initially used #GoWarriors. “I wanted to see what everybody was saying,” he said. “I saw ‘Braddahhood.’ I tried to get my Hawaii ways going.”