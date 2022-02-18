comscore Hawaii football team adds cornerback transfer from Oregon State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii football team adds cornerback transfer from Oregon State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
The Warriors are seeking to find successors to three top corners. Cortez Davis and Colby Burton completed their NCAA eligibility, and Cameron Lockridge transferred to South Alabama. Read more

