Hawaii men’s basketball team shows off its defense in win over UC San Diego

Defense and guard play vaulted the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team to Thursday night’s 65-53 road victory over UC San Diego.

A gathering of 831 in RIMAC Arena saw the Rainbow Warriors win their second in a row, but drop from second to third place in the Big West. Because UCSD is in the second year of a four-year transition to Division I, the outcome does not count toward the league’s standings. The ’Bows improved to 13-8 overall but remain at 7-3 in the Big West. Cal State Fullerton defeated UC Santa Barbara to gain sole possession of second at 8-3.

“It was a really good, complete performance for 40 minutes against a very good team that had been playing well, especially at home,” UH coach Eran Ganot said of the Tritons, who entered 8-3 in RIMAC. “They pose a lot of challenges, particularly offensively, with their cutting and spreading you out and shooting and their skill. They can play big and small. I’m really happy for our guys to play the way they did in all facets.”

Guards Junior Madut, Noel Coleman and JoVon McClanahan led the way for the ’Bows.

Madut was 4-for-12, but scored 16 points, pushed the tempo and helped frustrate SDSU point guard Jace Roquemore. Roquemore’s only assist came with 8:18 to play.

Coleman had the first double-double of his three-season NCAA career — 15 points and 10 rebounds. “What a great game to happen for him to have 10 rebounds from a two guard,” Ganot said. “That’s something we challenged him to be better at, and he stepped up to the challenge.”

McClanahan, who is optimistically listed as 5-10, pulled down five rebounds.

The Tritons scored the first two points on free throws, then Bryce Pope hit a jumper for a 4-3 UCSD lead with 16:49 left in the first half. It would be the Tritons’ last advantage. The ’Bows then went on a 14-4 surge.

The Tritons missed 12 shots in a row before Francis Nwaokorie hit a driving layup to spark a 7-0 run. But that mini run, like others to follow, was extinguished with the ’Bows’ counter punches.

“This time of year, there are a lot of good teams,” Ganot said. “The games are difficult. We did a good job separating at times, and they did a great job fighting back. We missed a couple shots, they hit a couple shots. But our lapses weren’t as often.”

The ’Bows also maintained possessions, turning the ball over only eight times. And for most of the game, they contained Toni Rocak, a 6-foot-9 forward averaging 15.1 points. Rocak hit two baskets in the second half — when the Tritons were down 41-30 and then 56-40. Jerome Desrosiers and Kamaka Hepa took turns tracking Rocak.

The Tritons hit three 3s in the final minute to boost their 3-point shooting to 6-for-24.

“We have a great deal of respect for their program,” Ganot said. “They have great tradition, They’re very well coached. And they were healthy, as opposed to the first time we played them. Our guys were locked in. A credit to our guys for staying locked in, particularly in those moments when they made their runs.”

In the previous meeting, the Tritons were without three starters and sixth man Jake Kosakowski because of COVID-19 protocols. They were at full strength on Thursday.

The ’Bows will play UC Irvine, winner of six in a row, in a Saturday matinee.