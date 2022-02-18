comscore Maryknoll follows its seniors to clinch berth in boys basketball state tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Maryknoll follows its seniors to clinch berth in boys basketball state tournament

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Maryknoll forward Logan Dias got around Kamehameha guard Kalai Smith on Thursday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Maryknoll forward Logan Dias got around Kamehameha guard Kalai Smith on Thursday.

Maryknoll will play at ‘Iolani today, and the winner of that contest will play at Saint Louis on Saturday for the overall ILH championship. Read more

Previous Story
Kaimuki collects another basketball title

Scroll Up