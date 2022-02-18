Maryknoll follows its seniors to clinch berth in boys basketball state tournament
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:15 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maryknoll forward Logan Dias got around Kamehameha guard Kalai Smith on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree