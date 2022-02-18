comscore ‘Iolani alum Cole Hogland happy at home in the Hawaii men’s volleyball rotation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

‘Iolani alum Cole Hogland happy at home in the Hawaii men’s volleyball rotation

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  Hawaii's Cole Hogland put a kill past Long Island middle blocker Hasan Hadzic during the first set of an NCAA volleyball game.

    JAMM AQUINO / FEBRUARY 11

    Hawaii’s Cole Hogland put a kill past Long Island middle blocker Hasan Hadzic during the first set of an NCAA volleyball game.

After seeing action in four matches last season, the 6-foot-4 sophomore has played in 11 matches this season with five starts for the third-ranked Warriors (10-2). Read more

