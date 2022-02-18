Sports | TV Radio On the air Friday at the Winter Olympics Today Updated 10:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY ALPINE SKIING Mixed team parallel 5 p.m. USA 29/555 123 Mixed team parallel** 6:35 p.m. KHNL 8 8 BIATHLON Women’s 12.5km mass start** 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Men’s 15km mass start*** 11 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Men’s 15km mass start** 2 p.m. USA 29/555 123 BOBSLED Two-woman first and second runs*** 5:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Two-woman first and second runs** 3 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Four-man first and second runs*** 6:35 p.m. KHNL 8 8 CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING Men’s 50km freestyle 8 p.m. USA 29/555 123 CURLING: MEN’S PLAYOFFS Bronze medal: United States vs. Canada** 6:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 CURLING: WOMEN’S SEMIFINALS Great Britain vs. Sweden*** 9 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Great Britain vs. Sweden** noon CNBC NA/116 176 Japan and Switzerland*** noon CNBC NA/116 176 Great Britain vs. Sweden** 3 p.m. CNBC NA/116 176 FIGURE SKATING Pairs’ short program 12:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Pairs’ short program** 3:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Pairs’ short program** 5 p.m. KHNL 8 8 FREESTYLE SKIING Men’s ski cross final** 2:45 p.m. USA 29/555 123 Men’s halfpipe final 3:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123 Men’s halfpipe final 4 p.m. KHNL 8 8 HOCKEY: MEN’S SEMIFINALS Russian Olympic Committee vs. Sweden 3:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Russian Olympic Committee vs. Sweden** 11 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Game of the Day** noon USA 29/555 123 SPEEDSKATING Men’s 1,000m** 10 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Men’s 1,000m** 7 p.m. USA 29/555 123 Men’s 1,000m** 8:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8 SATURDAY BIATHLON Women’s 12.5km mass start** 9:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8 BOBSLED Two-woman third and final runs*** 4 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Two-woman third and final runs** 3 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Four-man third run 4 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Four-man final run 5:40 p.m. KHNL 8 8 CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING Men’s 50km freestyle** 11 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Men’s 50km freestyle** 3 p.m. USA 29/555 123 Women’s 30km freestyle 8:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123 CURLING: MEN’S MEDAL ROUND Gold medal: Great Britain vs. Sweden*** 8:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 CURLING: WOMEN’S MEDAL ROUND Bronze medal: Teams TBD*** noon USA 29/555 123 Gold medal: Teams TBD 3:05 p.m. CNBC NA/116 176 FIGURE SKATING Pairs’ free skate 1 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Pairs’ free skate** 3:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Pairs’ free skate** 4:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Figure skating gala 6:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Figure skating gala** 10:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123 HOCKEY: MEN’S MEDAL ROUND Bronze medal: Teams TBD 3:10 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176 Gold medal: Teams TBD 6:10 p.m. USA 29/555 123 SPEEDSKATING Men’s and women’s mass start finals*** 7 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Men’s and women’s mass start finals** 10:15 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Men’s and women’s mass start finals** 4:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123 Previous Story Hawaii men’s basketball team shows off its defense in win over UC San Diego