On the air Friday at the Winter Olympics

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

ALPINE SKIING

Mixed team parallel 5 p.m. USA 29/555 123

Mixed team parallel** 6:35 p.m. KHNL 8 8

BIATHLON

Women’s 12.5km mass start** 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Men’s 15km mass start*** 11 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Men’s 15km mass start** 2 p.m. USA 29/555 123

BOBSLED

Two-woman first and second runs*** 5:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Two-woman first and second runs** 3 p.m. KHNL 8 8

Four-man first and second runs*** 6:35 p.m. KHNL 8 8

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men’s 50km freestyle 8 p.m. USA 29/555 123

CURLING: MEN’S PLAYOFFS

Bronze medal: United States vs. Canada** 6:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

CURLING: WOMEN’S SEMIFINALS

Great Britain vs. Sweden*** 9 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Great Britain vs. Sweden** noon CNBC NA/116 176

Japan and Switzerland*** noon CNBC NA/116 176

Great Britain vs. Sweden** 3 p.m. CNBC NA/116 176

FIGURE SKATING

Pairs’ short program 12:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Pairs’ short program** 3:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8

Pairs’ short program** 5 p.m. KHNL 8 8

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men’s ski cross final** 2:45 p.m. USA 29/555 123

Men’s halfpipe final 3:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123

Men’s halfpipe final 4 p.m. KHNL 8 8

HOCKEY: MEN’S SEMIFINALS

Russian Olympic Committee vs. Sweden 3:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Russian Olympic Committee vs. Sweden** 11 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Game of the Day** noon USA 29/555 123

SPEEDSKATING

Men’s 1,000m** 10 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Men’s 1,000m** 7 p.m. USA 29/555 123

Men’s 1,000m** 8:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8

SATURDAY

BIATHLON

Women’s 12.5km mass start** 9:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8

BOBSLED

Two-woman third and final runs*** 4 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Two-woman third and final runs** 3 p.m. KHNL 8 8

Four-man third run 4 p.m. KHNL 8 8

Four-man final run 5:40 p.m. KHNL 8 8

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men’s 50km freestyle** 11 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Men’s 50km freestyle** 3 p.m. USA 29/555 123

Women’s 30km freestyle 8:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123

CURLING: MEN’S MEDAL ROUND

Gold medal: Great Britain vs. Sweden*** 8:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

CURLING: WOMEN’S MEDAL ROUND

Bronze medal: Teams TBD*** noon USA 29/555 123

Gold medal: Teams TBD 3:05 p.m. CNBC NA/116 176

FIGURE SKATING

Pairs’ free skate 1 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Pairs’ free skate** 3:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8

Pairs’ free skate** 4:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8

Figure skating gala 6:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8

Figure skating gala** 10:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123

HOCKEY: MEN’S MEDAL ROUND

Bronze medal: Teams TBD 3:10 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176

Gold medal: Teams TBD 6:10 p.m. USA 29/555 123

SPEEDSKATING

Men’s and women’s mass start finals*** 7 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Men’s and women’s mass start finals** 10:15 a.m. KHNL 8 8