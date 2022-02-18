Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL Big West: Washington State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. PacWest: Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park. BASKETBALL HHSAA Division I Girls: 5th place semifinals, Waiakea vs. Maui, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.; games at McKinley. Semifinals, Konawaena vs. Lahainaluna, 5 p.m.; Campbell vs. ‘Iolani, 7 p.m.; games at Moanalua. HHSAA Division II Girls: Consolation, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kalaheo, 3:30 p.m. at Waipahu. 5th place semifinals, Kailua vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; Kauai vs. Hawaii Prep, 7 p.m., games at Waipahu. Semifinals, Hawaii Baptist vs. Hanalani, 5 p.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Sacred Hearts, 7 p.m., games at Kalani. ILH Boys, Division I Tournament: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. GOLF College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, all day, at Wailua Golf Course. SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Western Oregon vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. VOLLEYBALL College men: Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SATURDAY BASEBALL Big West: Washington State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. PacWest: Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Hans L’Orange Park. BASKETBALL Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 3:30 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH boys, Division I, single-elimination tournament: Maryknoll/’Iolani winner vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m. Division II/III single-elimination tournament, University at Le Jardin, 2 p.m.. HHSAA Division I Girls: 5th place game, 9 a.m.; 3rd place game, 1 p.m., Championship game, 7 p.m., games at Neil Blaisdell Center. HHSAA Division II Girls: 5th place game, 11 a.m.; 3rd place game, 3 p.m., Championship game, 5 p.m., games at Neil Blaisdell Center. GOLF College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, all day, at Wailua Golf Course. VOLLEYBALL College men: Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SUNDAY BASEBALL Big West: Washington State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. PacWest: Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Hans L’Orange Park. VOLLEYBALL College men: Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SOCCER OIA Boys Division I Kapolei 3, Aiea 2 (PK) Division II Waialua 1, Roosevelt 0 Previous Story On the air Friday at the Winter Olympics Next Story Television and radio - Feb. 18, 2022