Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

Big West: Washington State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m.

PacWest: Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Division I Girls: 5th place semifinals, Waiakea vs. Maui, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.; games at McKinley. Semifinals, Konawaena vs. Lahainaluna, 5 p.m.; Campbell vs. ‘Iolani, 7 p.m.; games at Moanalua.

HHSAA Division II Girls: Consolation, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kalaheo, 3:30 p.m. at Waipahu. 5th place semifinals, Kailua vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; Kauai vs. Hawaii Prep, 7 p.m., games at Waipahu. Semifinals, Hawaii Baptist vs. Hanalani, 5 p.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Sacred Hearts, 7 p.m., games at Kalani.

ILH Boys, Division I Tournament: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, all day, at Wailua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Western Oregon vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Washington State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m.

PacWest: Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 3:30 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys, Division I, single-elimination tournament: Maryknoll/’Iolani winner vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m. Division II/III single-elimination tournament, University at Le Jardin, 2 p.m..

HHSAA Division I Girls: 5th place game, 9 a.m.; 3rd place game, 1 p.m., Championship game, 7 p.m., games at Neil Blaisdell Center.

HHSAA Division II Girls: 5th place game, 11 a.m.; 3rd place game, 3 p.m., Championship game, 5 p.m., games at Neil Blaisdell Center.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, all day, at Wailua Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Washington State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m.

PacWest: Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Hans L’Orange Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOCCER

OIA Boys

Division I

Kapolei 3, Aiea 2 (PK)

Division II

Waialua 1, Roosevelt 0