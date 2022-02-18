comscore Slow start costs Hawaii women’s basketball team grip on Big West lead | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Slow start costs Hawaii women’s basketball team grip on Big West lead

  • By Jonathan Chen
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Olivia Davies looked to score on a layup against UC San Diego’s Sydney Brown in a basketball game Thursday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Olivia Davies looked to score on a layup against UC San Diego’s Sydney Brown in a basketball game Thursday.

With the loss, Hawaii drops to second place in the Big West standings. The ‘Bows will have a chance to reclaim their crown Saturday when they host new leader UC Irvine at 3:30 p.m. Read more

Previous Story
Kaimuki collects another basketball title

Scroll Up