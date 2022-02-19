58 iwi kupuna return home to Hawaii after more than 100 years
- By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:54 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY UBERSEE-MUSEUM BREMEN / VOLKER BEINHORN
Mana Caceres, left, and Kalehua Caceres performed a cleansing ritual at the end of a Feb. 8 ceremony at the Ubersee-Museum Bremen in Germany.
COURTESY UBERSEE-MUSEUM BREMEN / VOLKER BEINHORN
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs delegation made its first of five stops to bring home 58 iwi kupuna at Ubersee-Museum Bremen in Germany. A ceremony was held Feb. 8.
COURTESY PETER HELLER
A prayer by Office of Hawaiian Affairs delegates Edward Halealoha Ayau, left, Mana Caceres and Kalehua Caceres was held Feb. 9 during a ceremony at the University of Gottingen in Germany.
-
COURTESY BERLIN STATE MUSEUMS OF THE PRUSSIAN CULTURAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION / OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS
Edward Halealoha Ayau attended a Feb. 11 ceremony at the Berlin State Museums of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation in Germany.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree