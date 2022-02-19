comscore 58 iwi kupuna return home to Hawaii after more than 100 years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

58 iwi kupuna return home to Hawaii after more than 100 years

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • COURTESY UBERSEE-MUSEUM BREMEN / VOLKER BEINHORN Mana Caceres, left, and Kalehua Caceres performed a cleansing ritual at the end of a Feb. 8 ceremony at the Ubersee-Museum Bremen in Germany.

    COURTESY UBERSEE-MUSEUM BREMEN / VOLKER BEINHORN

    Mana Caceres, left, and Kalehua Caceres performed a cleansing ritual at the end of a Feb. 8 ceremony at the Ubersee-Museum Bremen in Germany.

  • COURTESY UBERSEE-MUSEUM BREMEN / VOLKER BEINHORN The Office of Hawaiian Affairs delegation made its first of five stops to bring home 58 iwi kupuna at Ubersee-Museum Bremen in Germany. A ceremony was held Feb. 8.

    COURTESY UBERSEE-MUSEUM BREMEN / VOLKER BEINHORN

    The Office of Hawaiian Affairs delegation made its first of five stops to bring home 58 iwi kupuna at Ubersee-Museum Bremen in Germany. A ceremony was held Feb. 8.

  • COURTESY PETER HELLER A prayer by Office of Hawaiian Affairs delegates Edward Halealoha Ayau, left, Mana Caceres and Kalehua Caceres was held Feb. 9 during a ceremony at the University of Gottingen in Germany.

    COURTESY PETER HELLER

    A prayer by Office of Hawaiian Affairs delegates Edward Halealoha Ayau, left, Mana Caceres and Kalehua Caceres was held Feb. 9 during a ceremony at the University of Gottingen in Germany.

  • COURTESY BERLIN STATE MUSEUMS OF THE PRUSSIAN CULTURAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION / OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS Edward Halealoha Ayau attended a Feb. 11 ceremony at the Berlin State Museums of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation in Germany.

    COURTESY BERLIN STATE MUSEUMS OF THE PRUSSIAN CULTURAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION / OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS

    Edward Halealoha Ayau attended a Feb. 11 ceremony at the Berlin State Museums of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation in Germany.

An Office of Hawaiian Affairs delegation has returned home 58 iwi kupuna after completing a five-city trip to Germany and Austria. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii businesses face challenging economic climate

Scroll Up