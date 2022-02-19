comscore Community marks 80th anniversary of Japanese internment with reflection, hope | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Community marks 80th anniversary of Japanese internment with reflection, hope

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Today marks the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which allowed for the mass evacuation of many Japanese in Hawaii and on the mainland to internment camps during World War II. Karen Yamaga, left, and daughter Minda hold up photographs of Karen as an infant.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Karen Yamaga, left, looked at old photos Thursday with her daughter, Minda, in East Honolulu.

  • COURTESY YAMAGA FAMILY Karen’s mother, Kimiko “Mary” Yamaga, left; older sister, Jo Anne; older brother, Roy; and uncle Masashi “Leo” Kunisaki, who enlisted in the Army prior to the Pearl Harbor bombing.

About 122,000 people of Japanese ancestry in Hawaii and on the mainland who were forcibly evacuated from their homes and sent to internment camps after the Pearl Harbor bombing. Today marks the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which authorized the internment. Read more

