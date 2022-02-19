Konawaena clamps down on Lahainaluna to advance to girls state basketball final

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Surgical.

The Konawaena Wildcats don’t have the overall size, speed and length of the Lahainaluna Lunas, but it didn’t matter.

Senior guard Kaliana Salazar-Harrell had 27 points and three steals as second-seeded Konawaena dismantled third-seeded Lahainaluna 40-21 on Friday night.

“We work really hard at practice, so I’m not surprised,” said Salazar-Harrell, who recently signed with Cal State Fullerton.

The Wildcats advanced to the title game of the Heide &Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball Division I State Championships.

“I feel great. I’m happy for our girls. Lahainaluna is a very good team, so it’s nice to come out of it with a win,” co-head coach Bobbie Awa said. “They executed what we asked.”

Big Island Interscholastic Federation champion Konawaena (12-2 overall) will meet ‘Iolani in Saturday’s championship game at Blaisdell Center.

Senior Kayla Pak added eight points and two steals, and classmate Juliana Losalio-Watson led the smaller Wildcats on the boards with eight rebounds.

“They’re long and fast. They can also shoot and attack,” said Pak, who hit the hardwood at least four times to battle for loose balls in wins over Mililani and Lahainaluna.

Senior wing Taylor Eldredge led the Lady Lunas (12-4) with nine points and added five rebounds. Travina Harris, a strong 6-foot sophomore, hustled for four points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Facing Konawaena’s active matchup zone, Lahainaluna shot 7-for-41 from the field despite the size advantage. That included 11 percent (2-for-18) from the 3-point arc. The ultra-long-range buckets that splashed in during Thursday’s quarterfinal win over Punahou clanged off the iron at Moanalua’s breezy confines. The first 3-point attempt of the game by junior Ledjan Pahukoa, from the right sideline close to halfcourt — close to one of the giant ceiling fans — seemed to tail right. The streaky shooting point guard did not make a trey all night and finished with one point.

The opening quarter was slow paced, with Konawaena immediately working its man offensive sets for a 5-3 lead.

The Wildcats opened the lead to 11-6 after Pak splashed a straightaway 3, but the Lady Lunas battled back with free throws by Eldredge and back-to-back follow shots by Harris for a 14-13 lead with 1:34 to play in the first half.

Salazar-Harrell’s layup on a baseline drive gave Konawaena a 15-14 lead going into the half.

“We did a better job in the second half of keeping them off the glass,” Konawaena co-head coach Dawnyelle Awa said.

True enough, Lahainaluna had only three more offensive caroms for the rest of the game. Salazar-Harrell opened the second half with a corner 3, and despite Lahainaluna’s 2-2-1 press, the Wildcats continued to get good looks. Salazar-Harrell sank two foul shots and fed Pak for an open 3 from the left wing to give Konawaena a 23-15 lead with 4:49 left in the third stanza.

Salazar-Harrell scored on another 3 moments after stealing the ball, with an assist by Braelyn Kauhi. Salazar-Harrell splashed a 3 from the left wing and Kauhi scored on the block for a three-point play.

The 17-3 run by Konawaena opened the lead to 32-17 and the Lunas got no closer.