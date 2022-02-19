On the air Saturday at the Winter Olympics

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On the air TODAY BOBSLED Two-woman third runs*** 3:55 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Two-woman third and final runs** 7:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Two-woman third and final runs** 3 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Four-man third run 4 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Four-man final run 5:40 p.m. KHNL 8 8 CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING Men’s 50km freestyle** 10:15 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Men’s 50km freestyle** 3 p.m. USA 29/555 123 Women’s 30km freestyle 8:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123 CURLING: MEN’S MEDAL ROUND Gold medal: Great Britain vs. Sweden 3:10 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176 Gold medal: Great Britain vs. Sweden** 8:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123 CURLING: WOMEN’S MEDAL ROUND Bronze medal: Switzerland and Sweden*** noon USA 29/555 123 Gold medal: Japan vs. Great Britain 3:05 p.m. CNBC NA/116 176 FIGURE SKATING Pairs’ free skate 1 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Pairs’ free skate** 3:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Pairs’ free skate** 4:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Figure skating gala 6:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Figure skating gala** 10:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123 HOCKEY: MEN’S MEDAL ROUND Bronze medal: Sweden and Slovakia 3:10 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176 Gold medal: Finland vs. ROC 6:10 p.m. USA 29/555 123 Gold medal: Finland vs. ROC 8:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8 SPEEDSKATING Women’s mass start finals*** 4:15 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Women’s mass start finals** 7 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Women’s mass start semifinals, finals** 9:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Men’s and women’s mass start finals** 12:15 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Men’s and women’s mass start finals** 5 p.m. USA 29/555 123 SUNDAY CLOSING CEREMONIES The 2022 Winter Olympics end*** 3 p.m. KHNL 8 8 The 2022 Winter Olympics end** 6 p.m. KHNL 8 8 The 2022 Winter Olympics end** 9:35 p.m. KHNL 8 8 CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING Women’s 30km freestyle** 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8 FIGURE SKATING Figure skating gala** 11 a.m. KHNL 8 8 HOCKEY: MEN’S MEDAL ROUND Gold medal: Teams TBD** 12:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123 REVIEW SHOW Beijing Gold Defining Moments*** 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.