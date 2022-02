Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team signed Punahou Fab 15 player Jaclyn “Jackie” Matias, a setter, and outside hitter/opposite Caylen Alexander for the 2022 season, head coach Robyn Ah Mow announced on Friday. Read more

A 6-footer from Atlanta, Alexander is a four-year varsity letterwinner from Centennial High School in Roswell, Ga., and was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s High School All-America third team in November. She recorded 1,086 kills, 1,067 digs and 161 service aces in her prep career. She also earned All-State (2020, ’22) and All-Region honors (2018, ’19, ’20, ’21) and was named to the AVCA Phenom Player Watchlist in 2020.

“Caylen is an athletic, high-flying pin who has the ability to play on the left or right,” Ah Mow said in a release from the school. “She plays the game with a calm, confidence that is infectious to be around. Caylen has a high ceiling and it will be very exciting to watch her grow into her own as a Rainbow Wahine.”

Matias earned All-State honors as a setter this season, ranking No. 5 on the Star-Advertiser’s volleyball Fab 15 after helping lead Punahou to the Interscholastic League of Honolulu title and a runner-up finish in the Division I state tournament.

She earned three varsity letters in volleyball and one in track and field.

As a senior, she recorded 534 assists, averaging 9.7 assists per game, with 111 digs and 33 total blocks.

Matias will be a second generation UH athlete. Her father, John Matias Jr., played for the UH baseball team from 1986 to ’89 and holds the program’s single-season slugging percentage record (.723) and remains the school’s career home run leader with 30. Her mother is also a UH alum who was a Rainbow Dancer during her college career.

“We are extremely excited to add someone of Jackie’s caliber and volleyball IQ to our gym,” Ah Mow said. “Jackie is a standout local athlete that is feisty and plays with the type of fire that cannot be taught. Her quickness and athletic ability will help as she makes her transition into the collegiate game. Jackie bleeds green and white and I can’t wait to work with her in the gym come August.”

UH earlier announced the signing of transfer Talia Edmonds, a libero/defensive specialist from Michigan State.