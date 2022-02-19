Hawaii men’s basketball team facing quick turnaround against ascending UC Irvine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is enjoying the moment — even if it means quick preparation for a road game against one of the Big West’s hottest teams.

After earning a road victory over UC San Diego on Thursday, the Rainbow Warriors are set to play a matinee today against UC Irvine in the Bren Events Center. Tip-off is at 11 a.m.

“It’s fun to play meaningful games in February and down the stretch against teams that have really performed consistently,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. The Anteaters have “been at the top of our league for close to a decade. They’re really good on the road. They’re excellent at home. They’ll be very well prepared. It challenges you to get better. And we’re gonna bring it. The challenge, the quick turnaround, all that stuff, you’ve got to flip your mindset to what a great opportunity and what we’ve always wanted to be a part of. I’m really happy for our guys to be part of these games.”

Thursday’s outcome did not count toward the league standings because UC San Diego is in a transitional period to Division I. While the ’Bows improved to 13-8 overall, by remaining at 7-3 in the Big West, they fell into third place.

On Thursday, the ’Bows were aggressive on defense — UCSD was 6-for-24 on 3s, with half the made treys coming in the final minute — and on the boards. They only committed eight turnovers.

“We have to make sure, going into this, we take care of the ball,” Ganot said. “The defense has been coming. We have to continue to defend and we have to continue to rebound. (Thursday) was a step. We have to keep it going.”

Emerging from injuries and COVID-19-related pauses, the Anteaters are on a roll, winning six in a row with an active front court and clingy defense.

Collin Welp, a 6-foot-9 forward, is the Anteaters’ leader in scoring (14.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.6). Austin Johnson, a 6-9 post, averages 6.2 boards and 2.6 blocks. Post player Dean Keeler’s return coincided with the winning streak. And Dawson Baker, one of the league’s top guards, has fully recovered from a hand injury.

“The star of our team, typically, is our team defense,” UCI coach Russell Turner said.

That was not the case in the Anteaters’ 72-56 loss to the ’Bows last month in Honolulu. Preceding that matchup, five of six of UCI’s games were canceled because of COVID protocols.

“Hawaii, in the first game, kind of shredded us,” Turner said. “That’s unusual. We gave up 11 made 3-point shots to Hawaii, which is the most we’ve given up all year. Credit to them. They made ’em. They executed a great game plan to beat us. Hopefully, we’ll be better in the next game than we were the first time.”

That UH loss was the first of three in a row for the Anteaters. UCI’s next three opponents — UH, Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State — were “the three teams that beat us,” Turner said.

The Anteaters have not lost since then. “I feel we’re edging our way back to the level, I think, we expected to be at,” said Turner, whose Anteaters are 12-7 overall, including 7-1 in Bren, and 6-3 in the Big West.

Big West men’s basketball

At Brenn Center, Irvine, Calif.

Hawaii (13-8, 7-3 Big West) at UC Irvine (12-7, 6-3)

>> When: 11 a.m. today

>> TV: Spectrum Sports Net

>> Live Stream: Spectrum Sports Net (subscription required)