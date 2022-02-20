comscore Column: The crisis in Myanmar is deepening | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: The crisis in Myanmar is deepening

  • By Miemie Winn Byrd, Charles E. Morrison and Karen Knudsen
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEBRUARY 2021 Demonstrators flashed a three-fingered symbol of resistance against the military during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, last year.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEBRUARY 2021

    Demonstrators flashed a three-fingered symbol of resistance against the military during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, last year.

On Feb. 1, Myanmar (or Burma) marked the year anniversary of a military coup that, in the words of historian Thant Myint-U, “opened the door to a different, almost certainly darker future.” Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board infighting

Scroll Up