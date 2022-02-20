comscore Waimanalo anthurium nursery owner prepares for final plant sales | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Garden Variety

Waimanalo anthurium nursery owner prepares for final plant sales

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Alvin Tsuruda holds a Shibori anthurium at his nursery.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Alvin Tsuruda holds a Shibori anthurium at his nursery.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Alvin Tsuruda stands among the anthuriums he grows at his Waimanalo nursery Waihale Products.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Alvin Tsuruda stands among the anthuriums he grows at his Waimanalo nursery Waihale Products.

Alvin Tsuruda keeps calling his Waihale Products nursery a mess after his months-long absence, but the Waimanalo greenhouse is more like an exuberant jumble of bright anthuriums and all sorts of plant life, some of it growing wild out of the ground. Read more

