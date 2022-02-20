Newly formed Hawaii-based boy band Crossing Rain aims for international stardom
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:57 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY TANNER TERUYA / EXPRESSION PORTRAIT DESIGNS
The members of Crossing Rain — clockwise from top left, Jorden, Asher, Devin, Shotaro, Haru and Monarch — say since meeting last year they’ve become super-tight as a group.
-
COURTESY KALENE SAKAMOTO / CROSSING RAIN
Monarch, the group’s rap specialist, throws down during a rehearsal for the group’s concert on Saturday at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree