comscore Newly formed Hawaii-based boy band Crossing Rain aims for international stardom | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Newly formed Hawaii-based boy band Crossing Rain aims for international stardom

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
  • COURTESY TANNER TERUYA / EXPRESSION PORTRAIT DESIGNS The members of Crossing Rain — clockwise from top left, Jorden, Asher, Devin, Shotaro, Haru and Monarch — say since meeting last year they’ve become super-tight as a group.

    COURTESY TANNER TERUYA / EXPRESSION PORTRAIT DESIGNS

    The members of Crossing Rain — clockwise from top left, Jorden, Asher, Devin, Shotaro, Haru and Monarch — say since meeting last year they’ve become super-tight as a group.

  • COURTESY KALENE SAKAMOTO / CROSSING RAIN Monarch, the group’s rap specialist, throws down during a rehearsal for the group’s concert on Saturday at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

    COURTESY KALENE SAKAMOTO / CROSSING RAIN

    Monarch, the group’s rap specialist, throws down during a rehearsal for the group’s concert on Saturday at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

If hard work were all it took to make dreams happen, the six members of Crossing Rain — Asher, Devin, Haru, Jorden, Monarch and Shotaro — would be well on the way to superstar status in the ever-expanding galaxy of international boy bands. Read more

Previous Story
Jim Linkner looks back on his long career in the Hawaii recording industry

Scroll Up