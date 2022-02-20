comscore Kamalani Academy parents sue charter school commission | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kamalani Academy parents sue charter school commission

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

Four parents with children attending Kamalani Academy have filed a civil suit against the State Public Charter School Commission — the latest chapter in a nearly half-year dispute over a commission decision that cut $1.4 million from the charter school’s budget. Read more

Previous Story
58 iwi kupuna return home to Hawaii after more than 100 years
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: January 10 – January 14, 2022

Scroll Up