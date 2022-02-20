comscore David Shapiro: To fix Hawaii’s corruption, start with legislative term limits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
David Shapiro: To fix Hawaii’s corruption, start with legislative term limits

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen

In its frenzy to show concern after the bribery scandal involving state Sen. J. Kalani English and Rep. Ty Cullen, the House named an advisory commission to suggest improvements to the state’s ethics, lobbying and campaign finance laws. Read more

