Hawaii indoor track and field team finishes third at MPSF Championships

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii indoor track and field team finished third on Saturday at the MPSF Championship in Spokane, Wash. Read more

Hawaii third at MPSF track and field

The University of Hawaii indoor track and field team finished third on Saturday at the MPSF Championship in Spokane, Wash.

The third-place finish is the highest for Hawaii, which scored 77 points across the 17 events.

Sprinter Alyssa Mae Antolin was one of the top individual performers for the Wahine as she finished second in the 200-meter with a 24.44 time, just .01 seconds behind Long Beach State’s LeNaya Griffin. She also secured third place in the 60 meters with a time of 7.75, the third best in school history. Caitlin Simmons took third place in the triple jump with a mark of 37 feet, 6 3/4 inches.

The team of Amy Warrington, Kristen LaCosse, Madee Harding and Antolin finished fifth in the 4×400-meter relay, logging a time of 3:53.88.

In the jumps, Tierra Sydnor and Samantha Gordon finished third and fourth in the high jump, both logging marks of 1.61m 5-03.25. Sydnor was also second in the long jump with a mark of 5.67m. Simmons was third in the triple jump, jumping 11.45m.

Hawaii 17th in John Burns Intercollegiate

The University of Hawaii men’s golf team finished 17th out of 18 teams at the John Burns Intercollegiate on Saturday, with a combined team score of 46-over 910, 71 shots back of champion New Mexico.

California’s Aaron Du was the top individual finisher, shooting a 13-under 203, two shots ahead of New Mexico’s Sam Choi and Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett. Tyler Ogawa was Hawaii’s top individual finisher, shooting a 10-over 226 to finish in a tie for 76th.

HPU splits doubleheader in softball

The Hawaii Pacific softball team split its doubleheader with Western Oregon on Saturday at Howard Okita Field, winning the first game 13-11 before dropping the second 5-3 in eight innings.

In the first game, the Sharks (5-6) jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the second inning. The Wolves (9-4) slowly chipped away at the lead before tying the game at 11 in the top of the sixth. But in the bottom of the inning, HPU got the lead back with RBI singles from Noel Saunders and Neva Poulin.

In the second game, Western Oregon took an early 3-0 lead in the second, then silenced the HPU bats until Tiara Hernandez got the Sharks on the board in the fifth with a solo home run, sparking a rally that saw HPU knot the game at 2. But in the eighth inning, the Wolves scratched out two runs to take the lead and shut down the Sharks in the bottom of the inning to clinch the win.

Sharks sweep Saint Martin’s in baseball

The Hawaii Pacific baseball team swept its doubleheader against Saint Martin’s on Saturday at Hans L’Orange Park, winning 9-2 and 4-3.

In the first game, the Sharks (6-1) blew a close game open in the seventh with four runs, as the Sharks took advantage of a throwing error and a pair of wild pitches. Cole Mayeshiro and Giancarlo Cortez combined to allow just five hits and two runs for HPU.

The second game proved to be much closer, as Saint Martin’s (3-8) had the game tied entering the bottom of the eighth. But with the bases loaded, Tejean Smith got plunked by Saints pitcher Brock Wrolstad to force in the winning run.

HPU women beat Holy Names in hoops

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team defeated Holy Names 75-55 at Tobin Gym on Saturday.

The Sharks (7-17, 4-13 PacWest) led for all but two minutes and 33 seconds of the game. HPU was led by Julia Razo’s 20 points, with Tavia Rowell adding 18. Jazmine Soto led Holy Names (0-21, 0-13) with 14 points.