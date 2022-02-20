comscore Hawaii indoor track and field team finishes third at MPSF Championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii indoor track and field team finishes third at MPSF Championships

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • COURTESY UH ATHLETICS Sprinter Alyssa Mae Antolin had a big showing for the Rainbow Wahine.

    COURTESY UH ATHLETICS

    Sprinter Alyssa Mae Antolin had a big showing for the Rainbow Wahine.

The University of Hawaii indoor track and field team finished third on Saturday at the MPSF Championship in Spokane, Wash. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 20, 2022

Scroll Up