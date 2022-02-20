Saint Louis captures ILH hoops crown but wants even more

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When the final second ticked off the clock to give Saint Louis its first ILH boys basketball championship in 22 years, there wasn’t much of a reaction from the team bench.

“The job ain’t finished,” Saint Louis senior Aiva Arquette said before repeating, “the job ain’t finished.”

A well-rested Crusaders squad clinched their first league title since Junior Wong’s 2000 team with a 60-43 victory over ‘Iolani in the ILH tournament finale to determine its league champion on Saturday night at Saint Louis’ Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

Arquette led the way with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals and AJ Bianco added 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Saint Louis (11-2), which played its first game in seven days after winning the regular season.

“I ain’t going to lie. It was weird to sit there and watch, but it was really nice to be able to tighten up some things,” Saint Louis coach Dan Hale said of the layoff. “We definitely had good legs … but I think more for us it was just the ability to have that practice time, because that’s really what we were missing.”

Saint Louis finished a game ahead of ‘Iolani (10-4) in the regular season to earn the tournament’s No. 1 seed, giving the Crusaders a bye all the way to the final.

The Raiders, who lost to Saint Louis twice in the regular season, beat Maryknoll on Friday night to reach the tournament final after having six days off.

‘Iolani and Maryknoll will play in the first round of the state tournament on Monday, while Saint Louis will get the bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals as the league’s seeded champion.

“We will have to use this as another learning experience,” ‘Iolani coach Ryan Hirata said. “That’s the type of atmosphere we are going to see in the state tournament next week, and if we want to make a run we have to leave it all out there.”

JJ Mandaquit had a team-high 11 points and Bailey Bumanglag added three 3s in the second half to lead ‘Iolani, which was held without a point for nearly seven minutes during the first and second quarters.

Saint Louis outscored the Raiders 11-2 to end the first half after Aaron Claytor’s and-1, double pump lefty layup cut the Saint Louis lead to 17-14 with 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

‘Iolani had as may turnovers as field-goal attempts (six) in the second quarter as Saint Louis clamped down on defense, holding Mandaquit to just one field goal after the opening five minutes.

“We kind of picked up the tempo and it’s what we’ve been working on,” Hale said. “We really worked on rotating and trying to get the ball out of (their shooters’) hands, and that’s what the traps really were about.”

Bumanglag’s first 3-pointer two minutes into the third quarter pulled ‘Iolani within 10 at 31-21.

Arquette’s layup ignited a 19-5 run to push the Crusaders to their biggest lead at 24 with 6:26 left to go.

The Raiders shot 16.7 percent (3-for-18) from the field during the second and third quarters before hitting a few shots late with the game already out of reach.

“It feels really awesome. (The ILH title) was one of our goals coming into the season,” Arquette said. “We were itching to get back on the court. We took advantage of every practice we had together, and for us seniors, it was our last home game, so we had to take advantage of it.”

Le Jardin 30, University 29

The Bulldogs held off the Junior ’Bows by a point to clinch the ILH’s second state-tournament berth in Division II, joining regular-season champion Hawaii Baptist.

Le Jardin, which split its two regular-season meetings with University, will open the state tournament on Thursday.