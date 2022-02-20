Sports | TV Radio On the air Sunday at the Winter Olympics Today Updated 7:42 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air TODAY CLOSING CEREMONIES The 2022 Winter Olympics end*** 3 p.m. KHNL 8 8 The 2022 Winter Olympics end** 6 p.m. KHNL 8 8 The 2022 Winter Olympics end** 9:35 p.m. KHNL 8 8 CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING Women’s 30km freestyle** 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8 FIGURE SKATING Figure skating gala** 12:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Figure skating gala** noon KHNL 8 8 REVIEW SHOW Beijing Gold Defining Moments*** 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Previous Story NFL hires former SEC chair to investigate Commanders’ Snyder